Israel: KAN confirms participation at Eurovision 2023

KAN, the Israeli national broadcaster, has confirmed that Israel will compete at the forthcoming 2023 Eurovision Song Contest. Israel has already kicked off its preparations for ESC 2023….

Thus Israel joins the list of countries who have so far confirmed their participation at the upcoming Eurovision 2023 edition.

KAN has announced that the 2023 Israeli Eurovision representative will be determined via a special 9 member professional committee who will reflect a wide range of music styles. Once the artist is selected, the Israeli national broadcaster will kick off its search for the 2023 Israeli entry. More details will be unveiled in due time.

Israel at Eurovision

Israel debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1973 and has won the competition four times ( 1978, 1979, 1998, 2018). The country has hosted the event thrice: twice in Jerusalem ( 1979, 1999) and once in Tel Aviv (2019). The country has partaken 44 times in the competition.

Michael Ben David represented Israel at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest with his entry ‘I.M.‘.

Source: KAN/ ESCToday

Photo credit: EBU/ Corinne Cummings