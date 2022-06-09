Austria: ORF confirms participation at Eurovision 2023

ORF, the Austrian national broadcaster has confirmed to ESCToday that Austria will compete at the forthcoming 2023 Eurovision Song Contest.

Hence Austria joins the list of countries who have so far confirmed their participation at the upcoming 2023 Eurovision edition. ORF is yet to determine the mechanism it will use to select the 2023 Austrian Eurovision act and entry. More details regarding the 2023 Austrian Eurovision plan of action will be released in due time.

Austria in Eurovision

Austria debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1957 and has won the competition twice with Udo Jurgens (1966) and Conchita Wurst (2014). The country has participated 54 times in the contest and hosted the event twice in its majestic capital Vienna (1967, 2015).

In 2022 LUMIX and Pia Maria represented Austria at the Eurovision Song Contest with their entry ‘Halo‘.

Source: ESCToday/ ORF

Cover Photo: EBU/Corinne Cummings