Germany: NDR confirms participation at Eurovision 2023

German broadcaster, NDR, has confirmed to ESCToday that Germany will compete at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest.



Thus Germany joins the list of countries who have so far confirmed their participation at the forthcoming 2023 Eurovision edition.

NDR and ARD are yet to determine the mechanism Germany will use to select the 2023 Germany act and entry. More details regarding the German Eurovision 2023 plan of action are expected to be unveiled in due time.

Germany in Eurovision

Germany debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1956 and is one of the founder members of the competition. The country has won the competition twice (1982, 2010) and succesfully has hosted the event thrice (Frankfurt 1958, Munich 1983, Dusseldorf 2011).

Germany has participated 64 times at the Eurovision Song Contest and has only missed out once when it was relegated in 1996. In 1996 a special audio semi-final was held for the Eurovision edition in Oslo, Germany was one of the non-qualifying nations along with Denmark, Israel, Russia, Hungary, Romania and North Macedonia (FYR Macedonia).

In 2022 Malik Harris represented Germany at the Eurovision Song Contest with his entry ‘Rockstars‘.

Source: ESCToday/NDR

Photo credit: EBU/ Corinne Cummings