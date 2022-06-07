The internationally acclaimed and multi facetted British superstar, Robbie Williams, is eyeing to grace the coveted Eurovision stage next year.

Sam Ryder‘s mega Eurovision success in Turin has spread the love for Eurovision throughout Britain with many acts and artists showcasing their love and respect for our beloved competition.

Robbie Williams will be releasing his new album XXV in due course. He was interviewed on BBC Radio 1’s The Official Charts Show where he spoke to Scott Mills about his upcoming plans, new album and his wish to grace the Eurovision stage next year.



Speaking about Eurovision 2023 Robbie Williams told Scott Mills:

Actually, I’ve already put my name forward [for Eurovision]. Not to represent the UK, but to do that bit at half time, like Madonna and Justin Timberlake.

Robbie William sheds some light on his wish to perform during the Eurovision interval as was the case of Mika this year in Turin:

Absolutely, I’ll have a bit of that. Nobody did that, then Justin Timberlake did it one year.

Speaking about the Eurovision Song Contest and the UK’s fortunes in the competition Robbie adds:

I love Eurovison, I’m a massive fan. It’s really simple. Get a great song, get somebody great to perform it and we’ll do really well. If we don’t have those two things then we’re going to come last. Nul points.

You can watch Robbie William’s interview with Scott Mills below:

“I’ve already put my name forward for Eurovision 2023” @robbiewilliams reckons he wants to perform at #Eurovision next year as he announces brand new album XXV Read more: https://t.co/02VdDDBOWB pic.twitter.com/lNym0NYSAI — Official Charts (@officialcharts) June 7, 2022

Would you like to see Robbie Williams at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest next year?

