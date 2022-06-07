Sweden: SVT confirms participation at Eurovision 2023

SVT, the Swedish national broadcaster, has confirmed to ESCToday that Sweden will compete at the forthcoming 2023 Eurovision Song Contest.

Thus Sweden joins the list of countries who so far have confirmed their participation at next year’s Eurovision edition.

Sweden will be sticking to its iconic traditional national selection Melodifestivalen in order to select its Eurovision 2023 act and entry. The Swedish national broadcaster will be unveiling further information regarding Melodifestivalen 2023 in due course.

Sweden in Eurovision

Sweden debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1958 and has won Europe’s favorite television show 6 times ( 1974, 1984, 1991, 1999, 2012, 2015) and has hosted the competition thrice in Stockholm (1975, 2000, 2016), twice in Malmo (1992, 2013) and once in Goteborg (1985).

Sweden has been enjoying much success in the competition in recent years, Nordic country has achieved 9 TOP 10 placings in the contest in the past 11 years including 2 victories.

The Nordic country has partaken 61 times in the competition throughout its history.

In 2022 Cornelia Jakobs represented Sweden with her entry ‘Hold me closer‘ achieving an honourable 4th placing in the Grand Final.

Source: ESCToday/SVT

Photo credit: Corinne Cummings/EBU