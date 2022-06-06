UK: Sam Ryder slays at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee concert

The 2022 British Eurovision representative, Sam Ryder, is slaying the house big time since his return from the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest. The 2022 Eurovision runner up performed at her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee concert last weekend.

Sam Ryder had the grand honour of performing at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee concert at Buckingham Palace last Saturday. A grand line up of British and international stars also took the stage for the special occasion: Rod Stewart, Diana Ross, Elton John, Queen, Alicia Keys etc.

The show was broadcast on the BBC and was watched worldwide. Sam performed a revamped special version of his Eurovision entry specially for her Majesty the Queen with an iconic and spectaular performance.

Sam Ryder represented the United Kingdom at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin with his entry ‘Space man‘ achieving an honourable 2nd placing in the Grand Final.

Source: BBC

Photo credit: aussievision.net