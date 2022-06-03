ESC 2023: Minister of Culture ‘No doubt Eurovision will be held in Ukraine’

The Ukrainian Minister of Culture and Information Policy, Oleksandr Tkachenko, has said that there is no doubt the the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest will be held in Ukraine as long as some conditions are changed.

The Ukrainian minister made the following statement regarding the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest during a special press conference today at the Media Center Ukraine – Ukrinform:

We have no doubt that it [the contest] should take place in Ukraine. The only thing is that no one has ever held Eurovision during the war. […] We are now looking for answers with our colleagues to the most important conditions set by the [European] Broadcasting Union, but I think that we will have to explain during our dialogue that some conditions need to be changed.

Tkachenko also said that Ukraine had received a questionaire from the EBU with the requirements to host the competition, he intends to speak about these issues the the EBU officials.

Early days yet…

It is early days yet to know if the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest will be held in Ukraine due to ongoing war afflicting the country. The host country and the EBU will have to guarantee the safety and security of all competing delegations, artists and accredited who are set to attend the event. The final word regarding the Eurovision host city lies in the hands of the EBU.

We must note that througout the history of the competition the winner has declined to host the competition 6 times and another country has come to the rescue to host the event.

UA:PBC and Ukraine will have to meet all the requirements and rules set by the EBU in order to host the event next year.

Ukraine won the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest with Kalush Orchestra’s ‘Stefania’.

Source: Ukrinform

Photo credit: EBU/ Corinne Cumming