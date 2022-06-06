NRK, the Norwegian national broadcaster, has confirmed that Norway will compete at the forthcoming 2023 Eurovision Song Contest.

Thus Norway joins the list of countries who have so far confirmed their participation at the upcoming 2023 Eurovision edition.

Norway will be selecting its Eurovision act and entry for 2023 via its traditional national selection MGP. The rules and regulations for MGP 2023 are expected to be published in due course whilst the song submission window is set to open this week. More details will be disclosed in the coming days.

Norway in Eurovision

Norway debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1960 and has won the competition thrice: 1985 (Bobbysocks), 1995 (Secret Garden) and 2009 (Alexander Rybak).

The Nordic country has successfully hosted the competition thrice, once in Bergen and twice in Oslo and has partaken in Europe’s favorite television show 60 times.

Subwoolfer represented Norway at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin with their entry ‘ Give That Wolf A Banana‘ achieving an honourable 10th placing in the Grand Final.

Source: NRK/ESCToday

Photo credit: EBU/ Corinne Cumming