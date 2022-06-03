The 2022 Greek Eurovision representative, Amanda Georgiadi Tenjfjord, has released a new single after her return from Turin.

Amanda has dropped a new single ‘Plans‘, the song has been penned by Amanda Georgiadi Tenfjord & Bjørn Helge Gammelsæter and has been produced Bjørn Helge Gammelsætero. ‘Plans‘ has been released by Propeller Recordings.

Plans (acoustic version)

Amanda represented Greece at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest with her entry ‘Die Together’ achieving an honorable 8th place in the Grand Final.

Photo credit: EBU/ Corinne Cumming