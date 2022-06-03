Albania: RTSH confirms participation at Eurovision 2023: FiK 61 preparations kick off

RTSH, the Albanian national broadcaster, has confirmed that Albania will partake at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest next year. The winner of the 61st edition of Festivali i Kenges will represent the nation at the competition next year.

Thus Albania joins the list of countries who have so far confirmed their participation at the upcoming Eurovision 2023 edition.

RTSH has opened the song submission window for Fest 61 and published the rules and regulations for the competition. Fest 61 is set to take place next December as is tradition.

The Albanian national broadcaster invites all creators and performers to participate in the competition to become participants at the 61st Festivali i Kenges.

To participate in the selection, artists and composers are required to submit the following material:

The final sung version of the song (no more than 4 minutes long)

Final version of the instrumental, with and without accompanying voices

Full text of the song

The names of the authors of the song, the lyricist and the composer

– Artistic photos, biography of the singer or group, including other activities, awards and specials;

The lack of one of the requirements may make your selection invalid! The application method is by submitting the file to the Protocol Office of the Albanian Radio Television or by sending it by e-mail to the following email address: [email protected]

Albania in Eurovision

Albania debuted at our beloved competition in 2004 and is yet to win the competition. The ‘Land of the Eagle‘ has partaken in the competition 17 times. The country’s best result at Eurovision till date is a 5th place which was achieved at the 2012 Eurovision Song Contest with Rona Nishliu‘s ‘Suus‘.

In 2022 Ronela Hajati represented Albania at the Eurovision Song Contest in Turin with her entry ‘Sekret‘.

Source: RTSH

Photo credit: EBU/Corinne Cumming