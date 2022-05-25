UK: Sam Ryder speaks about life after ESC 2022 on ‘This Morning’

Sam Ryder, the 2022 British Eurovision representative, was invited to grace ITV’s ‘This Morning’ show this week where he spoke all things Eurovision and about life after his ESC experience in Turin.

Sam Ryder was interviewed by Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoghby at Buckingham Palace during ITV’s breakfast show ‘This Morning‘. He shed some light on his Eurovision experience in Turin, about Ukraine’s Eurovision victory, his 2nd placing in the competition, the invitation to perform at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and his upcoming plans.

Sam Ryder is set to at Queen Elizabeth‘s Platinum Jubilee concert at Buckingham Palace on the 4th of June. He said he was speechless when he received the invite to perform in the special concert.

You can watch Sam Ryder’s interview on ‘This Morning ‘ below courtesy of ITV:

Sam Ryder represented the UK at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest with his entry ‘Space Man’ achieving an honourable 2nd place in the Grand Final.

Source: ITV

Photo credit: ITV/Youtube