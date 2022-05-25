Spain: Chanel climbs to #1 at the official Spanish music sales charts

The 2022 Spanish Eurovision representative, Chanel, is sparkling and shining bright like a star ever since her iconic performance at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin!

Chanel‘s Eurovision entry is topping the official Spanish sales charts at #1, it is the first time in 14 years that a Spanish Eurovision entry has topped the official sales charts. ‘Slo Mo‘ has become a massive hit in Spain and overseas.

Chanel was crowned the winner of the 2022 Spanish national selection with her entry ‘Slo Mo‘ earning the right to defend the Spanish colours at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin. The Spanish Cuban multi facetted star has brought back the Eurovision Song Contest to the epicentre in Spain.

The 2022 Spanish Eurovision entry has gone viral on all digital musical platforms and on Tik Tok both at home in Spain and abroad. It is also topping the Los 40 charts at #1.

Spain placed 3rd at the 2022 Eurovison edition in Turin, its best result in the competition since 1995.

Source: Promusicae, RTVE, ESCToday

Photo credit: Corinne Cumming/EBU