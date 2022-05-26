Ukraine: Kalush Orchestra to auction ESC trophy to help Ukrainian army

The 2022 Ukrainian winners, Kalush Orchestra, have decided to auction their Eurovision trophy in order to raise funds to help the Ukrainian army during these distressful times.

Kalush Orchestra won the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest earlier this month in Turin, Italy with their entry ‘Stefania‘. The band will be auctioning their Eurovision trophy and its lead singer’s bucket hat in order to aid the Ukrainian army during the ongoing war in the country.

The Ukrainian Eurovision winners released the following message via their official Instagram account:

For the first time in @eurovision history the winners @kalush.official auction off their trophy to help the Ukrainian Army! You can make their victory symbol work for another big victory for Ukraine!!🇺🇦 And get the iconic pink bucket hat of Kalush Orchestra frontman Oleh Psiuk for 5€ only! Make entry donation of 5€ (or 200UAH) at the bank account in bio. The more you donate, the more chances to win you get. After the raffle stops, @monobank.ua partners will use a randomizer to pick the winner from all who donated. The Eurovision glass mic trophy will go to the one who donates the most in crypto or in traditional currency. Link to the crypto wallet in bio. The hat raffle and trophy auction ends May 28, 19:00.

The benefit is organized together with Army volunteer @siriy_ua Kalush Orchestra won the record-breaking amount of televotes! Now let’s break a record of charity donations! Join the challenge and share this post in your stories! All raised funds go to @prytulafoundation which helps supply the Ukrainian Army. Every euro you donate will help save the lives of Ukrainian soldiers! #StefaniaForUkraine

Kalush released another post with yet another auction. The frontman’s pink bucket hat will also be put up for an action to aid the Ukrainian army and a dinner and meeting with the band will also be awarded to one of the donators via a draw:

Yo, we auctioned off our @eurovision victory trophy to help the Ukrainian Army 🇺🇦 We want to help to get another victory in the Ukrainian War! 💬 That’s why we launched two promotions at the same time:

1) Drawing my pink bucket hat among donates from 200 UAH (5 euros) on @monobank.ua. With the help of randomizer we will choose a winner. The largest amount of donation will receive a Glass-Mic. Link in bio. 2) Parallel NFT auction at @meta_history_ua , NFT owner gets:

• 100% unique digital NFT file of the Mic and Kalush Orchestra.

• Exclusive meeting-dinner with Kalush Orchestra members (travel and restaurant paid in full).

• Opportunity to win Microphone cup, if donation will be more than amount in @siriy_ua . Links to Mono and NFT accounts in bio. The bucket hat raffle and trophy auction ends May 28 at 7 p.m. live. Stay tuned! #StefaniaForUkraine

Ukraine won the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest with Kalush Orchestra’s ‘Stefania’.

Photo credit: EBU/ Corinne Cumming