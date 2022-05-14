It’s been an amazing night in Turin! Twenty fives countries competed tonight for the crystal microphone, the coveted prize of the Eurovision Song Contest and the act who will remember this night all their life is Kalush Orchestra from Ukraine! The public all over Europe showed their solidarity to the suffering people of Ukraine by awarding them 439 points, the juries gave 192 points, a total of 631 points.

Ukraine has had three wins in three different decades starting in 2004 with Ruslana’a Wild dances, in 2016 with Jamala’s 1944 and 2022 with Stefania, a song about Oleh Psiuk’s mother.

The United Kingdom, after a devastating nil points in 2021, came back with a vengeance topping the jury vote with 283 points followed by Sweden and Spain all hot favourites with the bookmakers before the contest.

you have melted our hearts, friends #Eurovision 💛💙… …and it matters the world to us during this time 💔 we send all your love and support to our brave freedom defenders at Azovstal and along the frontline congrats, KALUSH Orchestra 🏆🇺🇦 #SaveMariupol #SaveAzovstal pic.twitter.com/Vt7WzpMHFQ — Ukraine / Україна (@Ukraine) May 14, 2022

Meanwhile in Ukraine, commentator and presenter Timur Miroshnychenko, streamed live commentary from a bunker somewhere in the invaded Ukraine.