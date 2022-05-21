Sam Ryder, the 2022 Eurovision representative, has reached the top of the UK’s charts with his Eurovision entry ‘Space Man’ which is currently charting at #2.

‘Space Man‘ has thus become the highest charting British Eurovision entry since 1996 when Gina G topped the British charts with her Eurovision entry ‘Ooh Aah Just A Little Bit‘.

Sam Ryder‘s ESC song has become the most dowloaded song of the week in the UK this week.

Sam Ryder says:

We wanted to take on this negative Eurovision stigma in the UK – this habitual loop of cynicism and telling ourselves Europe doesn’t like the UK. That was absolutely not the case, we don’t subscribe to that narrative whatsoever. The result gives strength to that idea. We’ve stripped away at the negativity and shone a bit of light in its place. Eurovision is my favourite thing in the world – I’m so stoked that I got to be a part of this story with my friends and my team.

The UK’s Eurovision entry is not the only one charting in the British charts this week, as we have several other ESC 2022 entries which have entered the UK ‘s charts:

#38 Ukraine- Kalush – Stefania

– Stefania #47 Norway- Subwoolfer – Give that wolf a banana

– Give that wolf a banana #56 Spain- Chanel – Slo Mo

– Slo Mo #59 Sweden- Cornelia Jacobs– Hold me closer

Sam Ryder represented the UK at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest with his entry ‘Space Man’ achieving an honourable 2nd place in the Grand Final.

Source: officialcharts.com

Photo credit: officialcharts.com