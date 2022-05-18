Eurovision 2022: Jury and televoting results breakdown released

The EBU has released the breakdown for both the jury and televoting results at Eurovision 2022 Song Contest.
Which country gave its highest televoting marks to which country and how did the juries vote in each of the competing countries? Which countries narrowly missed out on qualifying to the Grand Final? Which country won the semi-finals? We bring you the full breakdown released by the EBU.
You can check the full breakdown of the 2022 Eurovision jury and televoting results below:
The United Kingdom won the jury vote whilst Ukraine won the televoting, hence Ukraine was crowned the winner of the competition after winning the overall combiened voting.
Ukraine won the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest, followed by the United Kingdom who placed 2nd and Spain who placed 3rd.
- 🇺🇦 Ukraine: Kalush Orchestra – Stefania(631 points)
- 🇬🇧United Kingdom: Sam Ryder –Spaceman(466 points)
- 🇪🇸 Spain: Chanel –SloMo(459 points)
- 🇸🇪 Sweden: Cornelia Jakobs –Hold Me Closer (438 points)
- 🇷🇸 Serbia: Konstrakta –In Corpore Sano (312 points)
- 🇮🇹 Italy: Mahmood & BLANCO –Brividi (268 points)
- 🇲🇩 Moldova: Zdob și Zdub & Advahov Brothers –Trenulețul(253 points)
- 🇬🇷 Greece: Amanda Georgiadi Tenfjord – Die Together (215 points)
- 🇵🇹 Portugal: MARO –Saudade Saudade(207 points)
- 🇳🇴 Norway: Subwoolfer –Give That Wolf A Banana (182 points)
- 🇳🇱 Netherlands: S10 – De Diepte (171 points)
- 🇵🇱 Poland: Ochman – River (151 points)
- 🇪🇪 Estonia: Stefan –Hope (141 points)
- 🇱🇹 Lithuania: Monika Lui – Sentimentai(128 points)
- 🇦🇺 Australia: Sheldon Riley –Not The Same (126 points)
- 🇦🇿 Azerbaijan: Nadir Rustamli –Fade To Black (106 points)
- 🇨🇭 Switzerland: Marius Bear –Boys Do Cry(78 points)
- 🇷🇴 Romania: WRS –Llámame (65 points)
- 🇧🇪 Belgium: Jérémie Makiese –Miss You(64 points)
- 🇦🇲 Armenia: Rosa Linn – Snap (61 points)
- 🇫🇮 Finland: The Rasmus –Jezebel(38 points)
- 🇨🇿 Czech Republic: We Are Domi –Lights Off (38 points)
- 🇮🇸 Iceland: Systur – Með Hækkandi Sól (20 points)
- 🇫🇷 France: Alvan & Ahez –Fulenn (17 points)
- 🇩🇪Germany: Malik Harris –Rockstars (6 points)
The 2022 Eurovision Song Contest was held on 10, 12 and 14 May at the Pala Olimpico in Turin, Italy. A total of 40 countries partook in the competition. Ukraine was crowned the winner of the competition with Kalush Band’s ‘Stefania’.
Source: eurovision.tv
Photo credit: EBU/ Corrinne Cumming