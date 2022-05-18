Eurovision 2022: Jury and televoting results breakdown released

The EBU has released the breakdown for both the jury and televoting results at Eurovision 2022 Song Contest.

Which country gave its highest televoting marks to which country and how did the juries vote in each of the competing countries? Which countries narrowly missed out on qualifying to the Grand Final? Which country won the semi-finals? We bring you the full breakdown released by the EBU.

You can check the full breakdown of the 2022 Eurovision jury and televoting results below:

The United Kingdom won the jury vote whilst Ukraine won the televoting, hence Ukraine was crowned the winner of the competition after winning the overall combiened voting.

Ukraine won the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest, followed by the United Kingdom who placed 2nd and Spain who placed 3rd.

The 2022 Eurovision Song Contest was held on 10, 12 and 14 May at the Pala Olimpico in Turin, Italy. A total of 40 countries partook in the competition. Ukraine was crowned the winner of the competition with Kalush Band’s ‘Stefania’.

Source: eurovision.tv

Photo credit: EBU/ Corrinne Cumming