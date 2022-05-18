EBU releases statement on Ukraine’s ESC 2022 victory

The EBU has released a statement following Ukraine’s epic Eurovision victory last Saturday in Turin.
The EBU statement reads:
We congratulate Ukraine and Kalush Orchestra on their win and superb performance. Now we will begin planning for 2023 with winning broadcaster UA:PBC.
Obviously, there are unique challenges involved in hosting next year’s competition.
However, as in any other year, we look forward to discussing all the requirements and responsibilities involved in hosting the competition with UA:PBC, and all other stakeholders, to ensure we have the most suitable setup for the 67th Eurovision Song Contest.
The EBU and UA:PBC are expected to start talks on hosting the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in due course.
The 2022 Eurovision Song Contest was held on 10, 12 and 14 May at the Pala Olimpico in Turin, Italy. A total of 40 countries partook in the competition. Ukraine was crowned the winner of the competition with Kalush Band’s ‘Stefania’.
Source: EBU
Photo credit: EBU