EBU releases statement on Ukraine’s ESC 2022 victory

We congratulate Ukraine and Kalush Orchestra on their win and superb performance. Now we will begin planning for 2023 with winning broadcaster UA:PBC.

Obviously, there are unique challenges involved in hosting next year’s competition.

However, as in any other year, we look forward to discussing all the requirements and responsibilities involved in hosting the competition with UA:PBC, and all other stakeholders, to ensure we have the most suitable setup for the 67th Eurovision Song Contest.