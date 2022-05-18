It’s just been a few days since Eurovision 2022 took place in Turin and Ukraine’s epic victory that a number of countries have offered to host the competition if Ukraine is unable to host the event due to the ongoing war in the country.

RTVE has offered all its assistence and has announced that it will be ready to host Eurovision 2023 in the event Ukraine who has the first refusal to host the competition after its victory, will decline hosting the contest.

The Spanish national broadcaster was ready to host the competition and had a plan of action ready if Chanel would have been crowned the winner of the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest. The Spanish national broadcaster seems to be quite keen to host the Eurovision extravanganza on home soil next year.

RTVE and the Spanish delegation have worked round the clock and very hard in order to showcase an extraordinary entry at Eurovision 2022.

Maria Eizaguirre (RTVE Head of Communication and Participation) says:

RTVE is offering its help to Ukraine in organizing the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in case it needs it, we are all also ready to host the forthcoming Eurovision edition.

The last time Spain hosted the competition was back in 1969 when Madrid’s Teatro Real hosted the event.

The 2022 Eurovision Song Contest has brought high viewing figures to RTVE with all three Eurovision shows broadcast on TVE 1 and record breaking viewing figures thanks to Chanel’s participation.

It is early days yet to know where the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest will be held as UA:PBC and Ukraine have the first refusal and then the EBU will have to evaluate the proposed potential host countries, venues etc.

Chanel represented Spain at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest with her entry ‘Slo Mo’ achieving an honorable 3rd placing in the competition.

Source: RTVE

Photo credit: EBU