Turin Calling: Snippets from Day #3 of rehearsals

Turin Calling

by Sanjay (Sergio) Jiandani May 2, 2022 12:30 pm 158 views

The 2022 Eurovision rehearsals continued in Turin today, the first set of acts from the Second Semifinal graced the Eurovision stage at the Pala Olimpico.

The first artist rehearsals will be closed to both the online and onsite press. A short clip of the artist and his/her impressions will be released on the official Eurovision Tik Tok channel.

Nine more countries had their first artist rehearsals today. We bring you short snippets from today’s rehearsals:

This article will be updated throught the course of the day

Finland

@eurovision

@therasmusofficial ROCK OUT during their first rehearsal for Finland 🎸🎈 #Eurovision2022 #EurovisionTikTok #Eurovision

♬ original sound – Eurovision

Israel

@eurovision

The stunning @Michael Ben david gave his ALL during the first rehearsal🔥🇮🇱 #Eurovision #Eurovision2022 #EurovisionTikTok

♬ original sound – Eurovision

Serbia

@eurovision

Konstrakta with a mesmerising first rehearsal for Serbia 🙌 👏🙌 #Eurovision2022 #EurovisionTikTok #Eurovision

♬ original sound – Eurovision

Azerbaijan

@eurovision

The powerful voice of Azerbaijan’s golden boy @NADIR RUSTAMLI took the #Eurovision stage! 🌟🇦🇿 #Eurovision2022 #EurovisionTikTok

♬ original sound – Eurovision

Georgia

Malta

Australia

Cyprus

 

The 2022 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held at the Pala Olimpico in Turin on 10, 12 , 14 May.

Source: eurovision.tv
Cover Photo credit:EBU/Nathan Reinds

ESCToday is growing and always looks for new members to join our team! Feel free to drop us a line if you're interested! Use the Contact Us page or send us an email at [email protected]!

Related posts