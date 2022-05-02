Turin Calling: Snippets from Day #3 of rehearsals

The 2022 Eurovision rehearsals continued in Turin today, the first set of acts from the Second Semifinal graced the Eurovision stage at the Pala Olimpico.
The first artist rehearsals will be closed to both the online and onsite press. A short clip of the artist and his/her impressions will be released on the official Eurovision Tik Tok channel.
Nine more countries had their first artist rehearsals today. We bring you short snippets from today’s rehearsals:
This article will be updated throught the course of the day
Finland
@eurovision
@therasmusofficial ROCK OUT during their first rehearsal for Finland 🎸🎈 #Eurovision2022 #EurovisionTikTok #Eurovision
Israel
@eurovision
The stunning @Michael Ben david gave his ALL during the first rehearsal🔥🇮🇱 #Eurovision #Eurovision2022 #EurovisionTikTok
Serbia
@eurovision
Konstrakta with a mesmerising first rehearsal for Serbia 🙌 👏🙌 #Eurovision2022 #EurovisionTikTok #Eurovision
Azerbaijan
@eurovision
The powerful voice of Azerbaijan’s golden boy @NADIR RUSTAMLI took the #Eurovision stage! 🌟🇦🇿 #Eurovision2022 #EurovisionTikTok
Georgia
Malta
Australia
Cyprus
The 2022 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held at the Pala Olimpico in Turin on 10, 12 , 14 May.
Source: eurovision.tv
Cover Photo credit:EBU/Nathan Reinds