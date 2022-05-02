Turin Calling: Day #3 of first rehearsals (1st Half of Second Semifinal)

The first Eurovision 2022 artist rehearsals continue in Turin today, with the first set of acts from the Second Semifinal set to take the Eurovision stage for the first time.
The first artist rehearsals will be closed to both the online and onsite press. A short clip of the artist and his/her impressions will be released on the official Eurovision Tik Tok channel.
The following countries will rehearse today:
Semi-final #2 (1st Half)
- Finland
- Israel
- Serbia
- Azerbaijan
break
- Georgia
- Malta
- San Marino
break
- Australia
- Cyprus
The 2022 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held at the Pala Olimpico in Turin on 10, 12 , 14 May.
Source: eurovision.tv
Cover Photo credit: RAI
