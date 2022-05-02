Turin Calling: Day #3 of first rehearsals (1st Half of Second Semifinal)

by Sanjay (Sergio) Jiandani May 2, 2022 9:00 am 0 views

The first Eurovision 2022 artist rehearsals continue in Turin today, with the first set of acts from the Second Semifinal set to take the Eurovision stage for the first time.

The first artist rehearsals will be closed to both the online and onsite press. A short clip of the artist and his/her impressions will be released on the official Eurovision Tik Tok channel.

The following countries will rehearse today:

Semi-final #2 (1st Half)

  • Finland
  • Israel
  • Serbia
  • Azerbaijan
    break
  • Georgia
  • Malta
  • San Marino
    break
  • Australia
  • Cyprus

The 2022 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held at the Pala Olimpico in Turin on 10, 12 , 14 May.

Source: eurovision.tv
Cover Photo credit: RAI

Sanjay (Sergio) Jiandani

Head of International Relations & Communications

Sanjay (Sergio) joined esctoday.com in December 2006 as an editor. He was appointed as the Head of Press of ESCToday.com in 2011. Hereafter in 2016 he was promoted as the Head of International Relations & Communications at ESCToday. Sergio has covered the Eurovision Song Contest live 19 times since 2000, having worked for several international magazines and media outlets.

