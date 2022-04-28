It’s the day before the end of the 2022 OGAE international poll. 4 more OGAEs reveal their votes. How is the provisional scoreboard at D-1?

The international vote from Eurofans all over Europe and Australia for the 2022 OGAE international poll is in full swing! These are the votes from OGAE Russia, OGAE Luxembourg, OGAE Ireland and OGAE Finland, published as always on the website of OGAE international:

21 members of OGAE Russia voted as follows:

1 point goes to France

2 points go to Italy

3 points go to Austria

4 points go to Norway

5 points go to Finland

6 points go to the United Kingdom

7 points go to Latvia

8 points go to Spain

10 points go to Lithuania

and finally 12 points go to… Serbia!

52 members OGAE Luxembourg voted as follows:

1 point goes to Poland

2 points go to Norway

3 points go to Portugal

4 points go to the Netherlands

5 points go to Spain

6 points go to France

7 points go to Finland

8 points go to the United Kingdom

10 points go to Italy

and finally 12 points go to… Sweden!

68 members of OGAE Ireland voted as follows:

1 point goes to Austria

2 points go to France

3 points go to Czech Republic

4 points go to Norway

5 points go to Poland

6 points go to Spain

7 points go to the United Kingdom

8 points go to the Netherlands

10 points go to Italy

and finally 12 points go to… Sweden!

151 members of OGAE Finland voted as follows:

1 point goes to the Netherlands

2 points go to the United Kingdom

3 points go to Estonia

4 points go to Poland

5 points go to Austria

6 points go to Ukraine

7 points go to Norway

8 points go to Italy

10 points go to France

and finally 12 points go to… Sweden!

It will be down to the last vote from OGAE Ukraine. Sweden has overtaken the lead thanks to today’s 36 points. Italy is now only 5 points behind. Everything is therefore possible, but Mahmood and Blanco will need big points during the last day in order to finish on top. OGAE Russia is so far the only fan club no not award any point to Cornelia Jakobs. So far she had never received less than 5 points, awarded from OGAE Serbia. Italy, on the other hand, has received points from all the 42 fan clubs so far. It shall also be noted that Latvia has received 7 points and appears for the first time on the provisional scoreboard.

We are only one set of 12 points away from discovering the winner of the 2022 OGAE international poll. Place your bets!

The provisional ranking (42/43)

Sweden – 387 points Italy – 382 points Spain – 284 points The Netherlands – 214 points United Kingdom – 202 points France – 167 points Poland – 132 points Norway – 113 points Albania – 85 points Austria – 73 points Ukraine – 60 points Cyprus – 59 points Estonia – 54 points Serbia – 53 points Greece – 38 points Finland – 36 points Czech Republic – 35 points Australia – 16 points Lithuania – 11 point Portugal – 9 points Latvia – 7 points Moldova – 6 points Croatia – 4 points Belgium – 2 points Germany – 2 points Malta – 2 points Romania – 2 points Switzerland – 1 point