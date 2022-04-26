Greece: Stefania confirmed as Eurovision 2022 spokesperson

Greece

by Sanjay (Sergio) Jiandani April 26, 2022 6:25 pm 143 views

ERT, the Greek national broadcaster, has announced today that the 2021 Greek Eurovision representative Stefania will be the Greek spokesperson at the Eurovision 2022 Grand Final voting.

Stefania who represented Greece at Eurovision 2022 with her entry ‘Last Dance’ will be handing out the Greek jury votes at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final on Saturday 14 May.

The three live Eurovision 2022 shows (Semifinal #1, Semifinal #2 and Grand Final) will be broadcast live on ERT 1 and ERTFLIX.

Stefania achieved an honorable 10th place at the ESC 2022 Grand Final in Rotterdam.

Commentators confirmed

ERT has also confirmed that the dynamic Greek Eurovision duo Maria Kozakou and Yiorgos Kapoutzidis will be back in action as the Greek ESC commentators. Both Maria and Yiorgos have great experience when it comes to Eurovision as they have been the Greek ESC commentators on numerous ocassions.

Source: ERT
Photo credit: Chantal Antoniades/ ERT

