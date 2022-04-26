Canada: Eurovision Canada to kick off in 2023!

Brace yourselves as the Eurovision Song Contest is coming to the Canada! The Canadians will be having their very own version of our beloved competition come 2023!

Following the launch of the American Song Contest, the American version of the Eurovision Song Contest, the next country to follow suit is none other than Canada.

Canada will be getting its own version of the Eurovision Song Contest next year. Eurovision Canada will see acts representing the 10 Canadian provinces and 3 territories in the competition. The aim of the Canadian Eurovision Song Contest is to showcase and celebrate contemporary Canadian music and talent.

Mr. Martin Osterdahl (ESC Executive Supervisor) says:

The Eurovision Song Contest’s unique legacy dates back 67 years and its worldwide popularity continues to grow. It is time for Canada to join the party and become a player in this worldwide spectacle. The love of music is universal and the celebration of music’s different genres and styles transcends boundaries, uniting people in a way that no other art form can. We are excited to have found the best partners to offer another version of this joyful phenomenon to new fans and to share this remarkable competition with the Canadian people.

Lindsay Cox (Showrunner at Insight Productions) says:

The phenomenal song-writing and extraordinary musicianship in this country can stand against any in the world which is why Canada is the perfect home for the next iteration of the Eurovision Song Contest. We’re so honoured to partner with the Eurovision team to showcase the immense musical talent from every corner of our nation and for Canadian viewers to become a part of this global phenomenon. Eurovision Canada will combine two forces that have always brought our nation together: fantastic music and a live event spectacle.

The EBU will unveil the partner broadcaster and hosts of Eurovision Canada in the coming weeks.

Canada and Eurovision

A number of Canadian artists have partaken at the Eurovision Song Contest throughout its 66 year history including the internationally acclaimed Celine Dion who won the 1988 Eurovision Song Contest in Dublin giving Switzerland its second Eurovision victory.

The following Canadian artists have graced the Eurovision stage:

Celine Dion (Switzerland 1988)

Natasha St Pier (France 2001)

Sherisse Laurence (Luxembourg 1986)

Annie Cotton (Switzerland 1993)

Source: eurovision.tv

Lindsay Cox, Showrunner at Insight Productions added:

The phenomenal song-writing and extraordinary musicianship in this country can stand against any in the world which is why Canada is the perfect home for the next iteration of the Eurovision Song Contest. We’re so honoured to partner with the Eurovision team to showcase the immense musical talent from every corner of our nation and for Canadian viewers to become a part of this global phenomenon. Eurovision Canada will combine two forces that have always brought our nation together: fantastic music and a live event spectacle.

Photo credit: eurovision.tv

Source: eurovision.tv