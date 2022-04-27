LPS, the Slovenian Eurovision 2022, hopefuls have released the official music video of their Eurovision entry.’Disko’

LPS were crowned the winners of the 2022 Slovenian national selection EMA and will have the honour of representing Slovenia at Eurovision 2022 with their entry ‘Disko‘. They have released the official music video of their Eurovision entry:

Slovenia in Eurovision

Slovenia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1993 with 1X Band and is yet to win the competition. The country’s best result in the contest is a 7th placing, achieved in 1995 (Darja Svajger) and 2001 (Nusa Derenda).

Slovenia has competed 26 times in the contest since their debut in 1993, the country has partaken in the competition religiously every year with the exception of 1994 and 2000 when the nation was forced to stay out of the event due to the relegation rules of the contest back then.

Source: RTVSLO

Photo credit: RTVSLO