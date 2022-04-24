Another day with filled with votes for the 2022 OGAE international poll. Today we travel to OGAE Serbia, OGAE Germany and OGAE Portugal. What do their eurofans think about the entries of the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest?

The international vote from Eurofans all over Europe and Australia for the 2022 OGAE international poll is in full swing! These are the votes from 30 members OGAE Serbia, published as always on the website of OGAE international:

1 point goes to Albania

2 points go to France

3 points go to Italy

4 points go to Estonia

5 points go to Sweden

6 points go to Norway

7 points go to Poland

8 points go to Cyprus

10 points go to the Netherlands

and finally 12 points go to… Spain!

Whereas 147 members of OGAE Germany voted as follows:

1 point goes to Spain

2 points go to Austria

3 points go to Ukraine

4 points go to Estonia

5 points go to Poland

6 points go to the Netherlands

7 points go to the United Kingdom

8 points go to the Sweden

10 points go to France

and finally 12 points go to… Italy!

And these are the votes from 50 members of OGAE Portugal:

1 point goes to Australia

2 points go to Ukraine

3 points go to France

4 points go to Cyprus

5 points go to Albania

6 points go to Spain

7 points go to Italy

8 points go to the Netherlands

10 points go to the United Kingdom

and finally 12 points go to… Sweden!

With these three new sets of votes Sweden is able to clinch its lead over Italy, extending the margin from 1 to 4 points. Spain is able to mark another twelve pointer, but cannot do anything better than keep the same speed as the Top 2. The margin is well over 60 points, Chanel will need a very strong finish to be able to come back in the fight for the victory. The Netherlands has overtaken the United Kingdom in the heated battle for the fourth place. The rest of the Top 10 remains unchanged.

Even with these new points the provisional ranking is still showing only 26 countries. This means that 14 entries are yet to receive any points from fan clubs across Europe. In 2021 only 10 countries out of 40 showed a nul pointer at the end of the OGAE Poll.

The provisional ranking (28/43)

Sweden – 261 points Italy – 258 points Spain – 197 points The Netherlands – 144 points United Kingdom – 139 points Poland – 99 points France – 92 points Norway – 76 points Albania – 66 points Cyprus – 56 points Austria – 38 points Estonia – 33 points Greece – 32 points Ukraine – 30 points Serbia – 26 points Czech Republic – 21 points Finland – 20 points Australia – 16 points Moldova – 6 points Croatia – 4 points Portugal – 3 points Belgium – 2 points Germany – 2 points Romania – 2 points Lithuania – 1 point Switzerland – 1 point