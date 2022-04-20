ESCToday is happy to collaborate with the INFE Network, for the 6th consecutive year! Οn a daily basis, our website will be bringing you the results of the INFE Poll 2022. A total of 22 participating fan clubs in Europe and beyond have voted and today the poll sees its 5th day, with the results from Armenia!

Day after day, each individual fan club of the INFE (International Network of Fanclubs of Eurovision) Network will be voting for their favourite Eurovision 2022 entries within the traditional Eurovision style: 12 points for their top favourite song, 10 points for their second favourite and from 8 to 1 point for the rest countries making up their Top 10! Which entry will gather the most points this year?

This time we’ll be travelling to Armenia!

Top 10 from INFE Armenia

1 point goes to Poland

2 points go to Cyprus

3 points go to Estonia

4 points go to Australia

5 points go to Spain

6 points go to Italy

7 points go to Albania

8 points go to Greece

10 points go to Sweden

12 points go to… The Netherlands

The Scoreboard

Italy 115 Spain 112 The Netherlands 99 Sweden 95 Albania 63 Ukraine 57 United Kingdom 56 Greece 55 Cyprus 49 Poland 45 Austria 42 Norway 31 Estonia 27 Serbia 26 Finland 24 Australia 22 France 20 Portugal 18 Montenegro 13 Azerbaijan 12 Germany 9 Malta 7 Moldova 7 Czech Republic 7 San Marino 7 Belgium 6 Romania 6 Croatia 4 Slovenia 4 Israel 3 Ireland 2 Latvia 1