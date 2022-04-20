Good evening Baku and Amsterdam! The 2022 OGAE international makes a double stop to the East and to the North of the continent to discover the votes from OGAE Azerbaijan and OGAE The Netherlands. Crash boom bang! Is that a surprise?

The international vote from Eurofans all over Europe and Australia for the 2022 OGAE international poll is in full swing! These are the votes from OGAE Azerbaijan, published as always on the website of OGAE international:

1 point goes to Switzerland

2 points go to Portugal

3 points go to Finland

4 points go to Australia

5 points go to Norway

6 points go to Spain

7 points go to the United Kingdom

8 points go to Sweden

10 points go to Italy

and finally 12 points go to… the Netherlands!

Whereas OGAE the Netherlands voted as follows:

1 point goes to Austria

2 points go to Albania

3 points go to France

4 points go to Norway

5 points go to the United Kingdom

6 points go to Estonia

7 points go to Sweden

8 points go to Spain

10 points go to Poland

and finally 12 points go to… Italy!

15 members of the OGAE Azerbaijan casted their votes. OGAE the Netherlands had 82 voters. What a surprise! S10 from the Netherlands receives twelve points for the first time, interrupting a streak for Italy and becoming the fifth entry in 18 votes to get away with the top mark! At the same time, Portugal and Switzerland make their appearance on the provisional scoreboard with 2 and 1 points respectively. In the top 10 Norway overtakes Albania in 8th position and Italy gains seven points over Sweden. Spain consolidates its provisional third place.

The provisional ranking (18/43)

Italy – 175 points Sweden – 154 points Spain – 129 points United Kingdom – 91 points The Netherlands – 75 points Poland – 66 points France – 56 points Norway – 49 points Albania – 47 points Cyprus – 35 points Austria – 29 points Greece – 22 points Finland – 20 points Ukraine – 19 points Serbia – 18 points Estonia – 17 points Australia – 12 points Czech Republic – 10 points Moldova – 6 points Croatia – 4 points Belgium – 2 points Germany – 2 points Portugal – 2 points Romania – 2 points Lithuania – 1 point Switzerland – 1 point