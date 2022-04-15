Eurovision 2022: Check out the stage in action!

The EBU and RAI have a released an animated video showcasing the Eurovision 2022 stage in action!

The EBU released a special video yesterday via their official Eurovision account:

The 2022 Eurovision stage has been designed by none other than Francesca Montinaro and her team Atelier Francesca Montinaro.

Francesca Montinaro has designed the Eurovision 2022 stage along with her team, we must note that it is the first time in 5 years that we will be having a new stage designer as Florian Wieder has been the Eurovision stage designer since 2017 having designed all the stages since then ( 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020/ 2021).

The stage concept

The 2022 Eurovision stage’s concept is The Sun Within! RAI has come up with one of the most modern and state of the art stages to grace the competition which include an Italian garden, a water water and the inspiration of the sun. The stage will feature the movements of light and the kinetic sun.

The 2022 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held on 10, 12 and 14 May at the Pala Olimpico in Turin, Italy.