ESCToday is happy to collaborate with the INFE Network, for the 6th consecutive year! Οn a daily basis, our website will be bringing you the results of the INFE Poll 2022. A total of 22 participating fan clubs in Europe and beyond have voted and today the poll sees its 5th day, with the results from Slovenia!

Day after day, each individual fan club of the INFE (International Network of Fanclubs of Eurovision) Network will be voting for their favourite Eurovision 2022 entries within the traditional Eurovision style: 12 points for their top favourite song, 10 points for their second favourite and from 8 to 1 point for the rest countries making up their Top 10! Which entry will gather the most points this year?

This time we’ll be travelling to Slovenia!

Top 10 from INFE Slovenia

1 point goes to Germany

2 points go to Australia

3 points go to Albania

4 points go to Serbia

5 points go to Cyprus

6 points go to Spain

7 points go to Italy

8 points go to Sweden

10 points go to Ukraine

12 points go to… Austria

The full scoreboard

Spain 93 Sweden 85 Italy 82 The Netherlands 61 Albania 45 United Kingdom 42 Ukraine 42 Austria 42 Poland 37 Cyprus 33 Greece 30 Finland 22 France 20 Estonia 19 Norway 18 Serbia 14 Australia 12 Portugal 10 Azerbaijan 7 Czech Republic 7 San Marino 7 Malta 6 Romania 6 Belgium 5 Israel 3 Germany 3 Ireland 2 Croatia 1