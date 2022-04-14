Greece: Amanda to perform her Eurovision entry live on ERT 1’s ‘Dynata’

Amanda Georgiadis Tenfjord, the 2022 Greek Eurovision hopeful, will be performing her Eurovision entry ‘Die Together’ live for the very first time on ERT’s ‘Dynata’ Show tomorrow.

Amanda Geoergiadis Tenjford will be gracing the Dynata Show on Friday 15 April where she is set to perform her Eurovision 2022 entry ‘ Die Together‘ live for the very first time. The show will hosted by the celebrated Greek songwriter, actor, composer and tv host Kostis Maraveyas and will be broadcast on ERT 1 at 21:00 CET.

A number of former Greek and Cypriot former Eurovision acts will be also appearing on tomorrow’s show:

Bessy Argyraki (Greece 1977)

(Greece 1977) Nikos Raptakis (Greece 2014)

(Greece 2014) Konstantinos Christoforou (Cyprus 1996, 2002, 2005)

About Amanda Georgiadis Tenjford

Amanda Georgiadis aka Amanda Tenfjord (her artistic name) lived the first years of her life in Ioannina (Greece), which she visits every summer. When she was 3 years old, her family moved to the small town of Tenfjord in Norway, which “gave” her her artistic surname. There, at the age of 5, Amanda began piano lessons and became an amateur musician, writing her first songs as a teenager. At the age of 18 she entered medical school, without giving up her love for music by participating in many festivals in her country.

She recently released her new single Promises in collaboration with one of the most remarkable artists in Scandinavia, Thomas Dybdahl. The song is included in the most important Spotify lists throughout Scandinavia and specifically in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland and Iceland.

Amanda has occasionally appeared on Norway’s biggest TV shows, from “Lindmo” the most popular talk show on NRK public television to the humorous “p3aksjone“. He has also performed at some of Europe’s major festivals such as the & quot; Reeperbahn Festival ”in Berlin, the Iceland Airwaves in Reykjavik, The Great Escape in Brighton, UK, and the Eurosonic in the Netherlands

In 2020, she would have appeared at Scandinavia’s biggest and most important festival, “Roskilde“, but it was canceled due to the pandemic. She won the “role model awards” at by Larm, which is the most famous Scandinavian new music festival.

Greece in Eurovision

Greece debuted at the Eurovision in 1974 and has won the event once in 2005 when Helena Paparizou stormed to victory in Kyiv with her mega hit ‘ My Number One‘.

Greece enjoyed its golden era at the Eurovision Song Contest from 2004-2013, achieving 9 top 10 placings in the Grand Final, including its 2005 victory. The Mediterranean country has partaken 41 times in our favorite televisision show.

In 2021 Stefania represented Greece at the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest with her entry ‘Last Dance‘, achieving a 10th place in the Grand Final in Rotterdam.

Source: ERT/Ogae Greece/ ESCToday

Cover Photo: ERT