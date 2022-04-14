ESCToday is happy to collaborate with the INFE Network, for the 6th consecutive year! Οn a daily basis, our website will be bringing you the results of the INFE Poll 2022. A total of 22 participating fan clubs in Europe and beyond have voted and today the poll sees its 5th day, with the results from Moldova!

Day after day, each individual fan club of the INFE (International Network of Fanclubs of Eurovision) Network will be voting for their favourite Eurovision 2022 entries within the traditional Eurovision style: 12 points for their top favourite song, 10 points for their second favourite and from 8 to 1 point for the rest countries making up their Top 10! Which entry will gather the most points this year?

This time we’ll be travelling to Moldova!

Top 10 from INFE Moldova

1 point goes to Sweden

2 points go to Greece

3 points go to Estonia

4 points go to The Netherlands

5 points go to Albania

6 points go to Croatia

7 points go to Italy

8 points go to France

10 points go to Ukraine

12 points go to… Spain

The final scoreboard

Spain 87 Sweden 77 Italy 75 The Netherlands 61 Albania 42 United Kingdom 42 Poland 37 Ukraine 32 Greece 30 Austria 30 Cyprus 22 Finland 22 France 20 Estonia 19 Norway 18 Serbia 10 Australia 10 Portugal 10 Croatia 7 Azerbaijan 7 Czech Republic 7 San Marino 7 Malta 6 Romania 6 Belgium 5 Israel 3 Germany 2 Ireland 2