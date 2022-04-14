OGAE Poll 2022: here are the results from OGAE Turkey

by Stefano Casellini April 14, 2022 4:15 pm 4 views

Good evening Ankara! The 2022 OGAE international poll travels today to a non-participating country. We receive the votes from OGAE Turkey. And the twelve points go to…

The international vote from Eurofans all over Europe and Australia for the 2022 OGAE international poll is underway! These are the votes from the OGAE Turkey, published as always on the website of OGAE international:

  • 1 point goes to Cyprus
  • 2 points go to Albania
  • 3 points go to Poland
  • 4 points go to France
  • 5 points go to Norway
  • 6 points go to the United Kingdom
  • 7 points go to the Netherlands
  • 8 points go to Italy
  • 10 points go to Sweden
  • and finally 12 points go to… Spain!

102 members of OGAE Turkey casted their votes. Llegó la mami! It is again Chanel from Spain who receives the top mark, it’s her fourth time! The battle at the top of the scoreboard is more and more exciting! Sweden gains two little points to Italy and Spain moves closer and closer to the duo in the lead. 43 fanclubs are announced to partake in this year’s international poll, the amount of points available is therefore still too big to draw any conclusions. Is it going to be neck and neck until the very end?

The provisional ranking (10/43)

  1. Italy89 points
  2. Sweden84 points
  3. Spain72 points
  4. The Netherlands46 points
  5. United Kingdom43 points
  6. France – 38 points
  7. Poland 31 points
  8. Norway24 points
  9. Cyprus24 points
  10. Albania22 points
  11. Ukraine – 18 points
  12. Serbia – 18 points
  13. Austria – 15 points
  14. Finland – 14 points
  15. Greece – 12 points
  16. Estonia – 9 points  
  17. Moldova – 6 points
  18. Czech Republic – 5 points
  19. Australia – 3 points
  20. Belgium –  2 points
  21. Germany – 2 points
  22. Romania – 2 points
  23. Lithuania – 1 point
