Good evening Ankara! The 2022 OGAE international poll travels today to a non-participating country. We receive the votes from OGAE Turkey. And the twelve points go to…

The international vote from Eurofans all over Europe and Australia for the 2022 OGAE international poll is underway! These are the votes from the OGAE Turkey, published as always on the website of OGAE international:

1 point goes to Cyprus

2 points go to Albania

3 points go to Poland

4 points go to France

5 points go to Norway

6 points go to the United Kingdom

7 points go to the Netherlands

8 points go to Italy

10 points go to Sweden

and finally 12 points go to… Spain!

102 members of OGAE Turkey casted their votes. Llegó la mami! It is again Chanel from Spain who receives the top mark, it’s her fourth time! The battle at the top of the scoreboard is more and more exciting! Sweden gains two little points to Italy and Spain moves closer and closer to the duo in the lead. 43 fanclubs are announced to partake in this year’s international poll, the amount of points available is therefore still too big to draw any conclusions. Is it going to be neck and neck until the very end?

The provisional ranking (10/43)

Italy – 89 points Sweden – 84 points Spain – 72 points The Netherlands – 46 points United Kingdom – 43 points France – 38 points Poland – 31 points Norway – 24 points Cyprus – 24 points Albania – 22 points Ukraine – 18 points Serbia – 18 points Austria – 15 points Finland – 14 points Greece – 12 points Estonia – 9 points Moldova – 6 points Czech Republic – 5 points Australia – 3 points Belgium – 2 points Germany – 2 points Romania – 2 points Lithuania – 1 point