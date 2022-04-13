ESCToday is happy to collaborate with the INFE Network, for the 6th consecutive year! Οn a daily basis, our website will be bringing you the results of the INFE Poll 2022. A total of 22 participating fan clubs in Europe and beyond have voted and today the poll sees its 5th day, with the results from Hungary!

Day after day, each individual fan club of the INFE (International Network of Fanclubs of Eurovision) Network will be voting for their favourite Eurovision 2022 entries within the traditional Eurovision style: 12 points for their top favourite song, 10 points for their second favourite and from 8 to 1 point for the rest countries making up their Top 10! Which entry will gather the most points this year?

This time we’ll be travelling to Hungary!

Top 10 from INFE Hungary

1 point goes to Cyprus

2 points go to Albania

3 points go to Greece

4 points go to Italy

5 points go to Norway

6 points go to Poland

7 points go to Spain

8 points go to The Netherlands

10 points go to Austria

12 points go to… Sweden

The final scoreboard

Sweden 76 Spain 75 Italy 68 The Netherlands 57 United Kingdom 42 Albania 37 Poland 37 Austria 30 Greece 28 Cyprus 22 Finland 22 Ukraine 22 Norway 18 Estonia 16 France 12 Australia 10 Portugal 10 Serbia 10 Azerbaijan 7 Czech Republic 7 San Marino 7 Malta 6 Romania 6 Belgium 5 Israel 3 Germany 2 Ireland 2 Croatia 1