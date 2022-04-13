INFE Poll 2022: Today’s votes come from Hungary!

by Michalis Vranis April 13, 2022 5:00 pm 0 views

ESCToday is happy to collaborate with the INFE Network, for the 6th consecutive year! Οn a daily basis, our website will be bringing you the results of the INFE Poll 2022. A total of 22 participating fan clubs in Europe and beyond have voted and today the poll sees its 5th day, with the results from Hungary!

Day after day, each individual fan club of the INFE (International Network of Fanclubs of Eurovision) Network will be voting for their favourite Eurovision 2022 entries within the traditional Eurovision style: 12 points for their top favourite song, 10 points for their second favourite and from 8 to 1 point for the rest countries making up their Top 10! Which entry will gather the most points this year?

This time we’ll be travelling to Hungary!

Top 10 from INFE Hungary

  • 1 point goes to Cyprus
  • 2 points go to Albania
  • 3 points go to Greece
  • 4 points go to Italy
  • 5 points go to Norway
  • 6 points go to Poland
  • 7 points go to Spain
  • 8 points go to The Netherlands
  • 10 points go to Austria
  • 12 points go to… Sweden

The final scoreboard

Sweden 76
Spain 75
Italy 68
The Netherlands 57
United Kingdom 42
Albania 37
Poland 37
Austria 30
Greece 28
Cyprus 22
Finland 22
Ukraine 22
Norway 18
Estonia 16
France 12
Australia 10
Portugal 10
Serbia 10
Azerbaijan 7
Czech Republic 7
San Marino 7
Malta 6
Romania 6
Belgium 5
Israel 3
Germany 2
Ireland 2
Croatia 1

