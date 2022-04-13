Good evening Zagreb! The 2022 OGAE international poll stays in the Mediterranean see to receive the votes from OGAE Croatia. And the twelve points go to…

The international vote from Eurofans all over Europe and Australia for the 2022 OGAE international poll is underway! These are the votes from the OGAE Croatia, published as always on the website of OGAE international:

1 point goes to Poland

2 points go to Estonia

3 points go to the United Kingdom

4 points go to Albania

5 points go to the Netherlands

6 points go to Sweden

7 points go to Cyprus

8 points go to Serbia

10 points go to Italy

and finally 12 points go to… Spain!

23 members of OGAE Croatia casted their votes. It is already the third set of twelve points for Chanel from Spain! The first three countries continue the exciting race at the top of the scoreboard. It is interesting to note that Italy has already the same amount of points (81) that Måneskin received in the 2021 OGAE poll. Will Mahmood and Blanco improve this score? Furthermore, the number of entries that have received points so far remains 23. 43 fanclubs are announced to partake in this year’s international poll.

The provisional ranking (9/43)

Italy – 81 points Sweden – 74 points Spain – 60 points The Netherlands – 39 points United Kingdom – 37 points France – 34 points Poland – 28 points Cyprus – 23 points Albania – 20 points Norway – 19 points Ukraine – 18 points Serbia – 18 points Austria – 15 points Finland – 14 points Greece – 12 points Estonia – 9 points Moldova – 6 points Czech Republic – 5 points Australia – 3 points Belgium – 2 points Germany – 2 points Romania – 2 points Lithuania – 1 point