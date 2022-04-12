EBU’s statement on Israel’s participation at Eurovision 2022

In the wake of the latest developments in Israel regarding its participation at the forthcoming 2022 Eurovision Song Contest following KAN’s announcement this morning, ESCToday reached out to the EBU for an official statement regarding this issue.

Israeli national broadcaster, KAN, announced in the morning its decision to abstein from competing at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest due to security issues. According to the Israeli broadcaster the ongoing strike at the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs will be a hurdle for the safe travel of the Israeli delegation to Turin.

ESCToday contacted the EBU in order to throw more light on the latest developments afflicting the Israeli participation at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest. The EBU gave the following statement to ESCToday:

We are aware of the statement made by KAN this morning and are in dialogue with them about Israel’s continued participation in this year’s event.

From the EBU’s statement we understand that the EBU will do its level best to see Israel participate at the forthcoming Eurovision Song Contest and we hope that KAN will be able to resolve all the issues regarding the security of the Israeli Delegation in Turin.

We sincerely hope that everything will work out in the best of ways and we will see Israel participate at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin.

Michael Ben David is set to represent Israel at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest with ‘IM’.

Source: ESCToday