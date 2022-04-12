Israel: KAN will not attend Eurovision 2022 in Turin

KAN, the Israeli national broadcaster, has released a statement today stating that the Israeli Delegation will not attend the forthcoming 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin.

KAN has decided not to attend the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin due to an ongoing strike at the Israeli Minstry of Foreign Affairs. The broadcaster has released the following statement today:

As of now, due to the Ministry of Foreign affairs strike, that affects the security protocols, the Israeli delegation will not attend the Eurovision in Turin.

Another statement released by KAN via Twitter states:

Due to the strike of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the GSS cannot handle the Israeli delegation to the Eurovision Song Contest and, for the time being, the Israeli delegation will not participate in the Eurovision Song Contest 2022 in Turin.

It is yet unclear if Israel will compete at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest remotely with its live on tape recording. The broadcaster has decided not to travel to Turin due to the security issues.

בשל שביתת משרד החוץ השב״כ לא יכול לטפל אבטחתית במשלחת הישראלית לאירוויזיון ונכון לרגע זה, המשלחת הישראלית לא תשתתף באירוויזיון 2022 בטורינו. — כאן (@kann) April 12, 2022

We sincerely hope that these issues are resolved in Israel and that Michael Ben David and the Israeli delegation can travel safely to Turin for the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest.

Michael Ben David is set to represent Israel at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin with his entry ‘IM’.