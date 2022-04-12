Israel: KAN will not attend Eurovision 2022 in Turin

Israel

by Sanjay (Sergio) Jiandani April 12, 2022 9:51 am 1,722 views

KAN, the Israeli national broadcaster, has released a statement today stating that the Israeli Delegation will not attend the forthcoming 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin.

KAN has decided not to attend the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin due to an ongoing strike at the Israeli Minstry of Foreign Affairs. The broadcaster has released the following statement today:

As of now, due to the Ministry of Foreign affairs strike, that affects the security protocols, the Israeli delegation will not attend the Eurovision in Turin.

Another statement released by KAN via Twitter states:

Due to the strike of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the GSS cannot handle the Israeli delegation to the Eurovision Song Contest and, for the time being, the Israeli delegation will not participate in the Eurovision Song Contest 2022 in Turin.

It is yet unclear if Israel will compete at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest remotely with its live on tape recording. The broadcaster has decided not to travel to Turin due to the security issues.

We sincerely hope that these issues are resolved in Israel and that Michael Ben David and the Israeli delegation can travel safely to Turin for the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest.

Michael Ben David is set to represent Israel at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin with his entry ‘IM’.

 

ESCToday is growing and always looks for new members to join our team! Feel free to drop us a line if you're interested! Use the Contact Us page or send us an email at [email protected]!

Sanjay (Sergio) Jiandani

Head of International Relations & Communications

Sanjay (Sergio) joined esctoday.com in December 2006 as an editor. He was appointed as the Head of Press of ESCToday.com in 2011. Hereafter in 2016 he was promoted as the Head of International Relations & Communications at ESCToday. Sergio has covered the Eurovision Song Contest live 19 times since 2000, having worked for several international magazines and media outlets.

Comments:

Related posts