by Stefano Casellini April 12, 2022 5:30 pm 0 views

Buonasera Roma! The 2022 OGAE international poll goes to this year’s host to OGAE Italy. We have a surprise at the top of their results!

The international vote from Eurofans all over Europe and Australia for the 2022 OGAE international poll is underway! These are the votes from the OGAE Italy, published as always on the website of OGAE international:

  • 1 point goes to Norway
  • 2 points go to Australia
  • 3 points go to Finland
  • 4 points go to Spain
  • 5 points go to Ukraine
  • 6 points go to Sweden
  • 7 points go to Poland
  • 8 points go to the Netherlands
  • 10 points go to the United Kingdom
  • and finally 12 points go to… France!

202 members of OGAE Italy casted their votes. Alvan & Ahez from France receive their first set of twelve points! This brings to four the entries able to get the maximum score this year! The vote from Italy currently brings Sweden closer to the top. Three countries are tied on fourth place just down from the provisional podium. 43 fanclubs are announced to partake in this year’s international poll.

The provisional ranking (8/43)

  1. Italy – 71 points
  2. Sweden – 68 points
  3. Spain – 48 points
  4. United Kingdom34 points
  5. The Netherlands34 points
  6. France34 points
  7. Poland – 27 points
  8. Norway – 19 points
  9. Ukraine – 18 points
  10. Albania – 16 points
  11. Cyprus – 16 points
  12. Austria – 15 points
  13. Finland – 14 points
  14. Greece – 12 points
  15. Serbia – 10 points
  16. Estonia – 7 points  
  17. Moldova – 6 points
  18. Czech Republic – 5 points
  19. Australia – 3 point
  20. Belgium –  2 points
  21. Germany – 2 points
  22. Romania – 2 points
  23. Lithuania – 1 point

 

