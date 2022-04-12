Buonasera Roma! The 2022 OGAE international poll goes to this year’s host to OGAE Italy. We have a surprise at the top of their results!

The international vote from Eurofans all over Europe and Australia for the 2022 OGAE international poll is underway! These are the votes from the OGAE Italy, published as always on the website of OGAE international:

1 point goes to Norway

2 points go to Australia

3 points go to Finland

4 points go to Spain

5 points go to Ukraine

6 points go to Sweden

7 points go to Poland

8 points go to the Netherlands

10 points go to the United Kingdom

and finally 12 points go to… France!

202 members of OGAE Italy casted their votes. Alvan & Ahez from France receive their first set of twelve points! This brings to four the entries able to get the maximum score this year! The vote from Italy currently brings Sweden closer to the top. Three countries are tied on fourth place just down from the provisional podium. 43 fanclubs are announced to partake in this year’s international poll.

The provisional ranking (8/43)

Italy – 71 points Sweden – 68 points Spain – 48 points United Kingdom – 34 points The Netherlands – 34 points France – 34 points Poland – 27 points Norway – 19 points Ukraine – 18 points Albania – 16 points Cyprus – 16 points Austria – 15 points Finland – 14 points Greece – 12 points Serbia – 10 points Estonia – 7 points Moldova – 6 points Czech Republic – 5 points Australia – 3 point Belgium – 2 points Germany – 2 points Romania – 2 points Lithuania – 1 point