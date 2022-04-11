Greece: Antique are back in the game with ‘Ti Ti’!

The 2001 Greek Eurovision representatives Antique are back in the game with a bang! They have released a new single titled ‘Ti Ti’.

Antique consists of Helena Paparizou and Nikos Panagiotidis who represented Greece at the 2001 Eurovision Song Contest with their mega hit ‘Die for you‘ achieving a 3rd placing in the competition.

Four years later Helena Paparziou returned to our beloved contest solo and won the 2005 Eurovision Song Contest in Kyiv bringing the coveted Eurovision trophy to Greece for the very first time with ‘My number one’.

The Swedish Greek duo Antique were one of the most sought after duos both in Sweden and Greece in the late 90’s and early 00’s with a great repertoire of hits behind them: ‘Opa Opa’, ‘Dinata Dinata’, etc.

Helena and Nikos have joined forces again and have released a new single ‘Ti Ti’. The song has been written by Cheb Khaled whislt the Greek lyrics have been penned by Evi Droutsa. The single has been produced by CNN Project. The bouzouki and strings are played by Paschalis Karapurtzidis who has also co-produced the song. Kyriakos Asteriou has mastered the song. The song has been released by Minos EMI Greece.

Helena in Eurovision

Helena Paparizou has represented Greece twice at the Eurovision Song Contest twice (2001, 2005), both times with flying colours (3rd, 1st). She remains the only Greek Eurovision winner till date. Paparizou bruoght the Eurovision trophy to Greek soil for the very first time back in 2005 when Eurovision was held in Kyiv with her mega hit ‘My number one‘.

Helena has gone places since her Eurovision victory and is today one of the most sought after artists in the Greek music industry. The multi facetted artist has come a long way since her Eurovision debut in 2001.