The EBU has announced Invivo X Unity as the Official Prosecco for the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin.

Delegations, competing artists will be in for a treat when they land in Turin as they will be truly pampered with the best of Italian prosecco during the Eurovision Song Contest. Invivo X Unity is set to launch the first ever Eurovision prosecco and will be sponsoring the ESC fan clubs and ESC parties in Turin.

Martin Osterdahl (EBU/ESC Executive Supervisor) says:

We are pleased to be creating the first official Prosecco of the Eurovision Song Contest with Invivo and it couldn’t be a better time as we host the world’s largest live music event in the home of Prosecco, Italy. We’ve never needed more Unity and now both our fans around Europe and contestants backstage can raise a glass and celebrate one of the most important values of the Eurovision Song Contest.

Tim Lightbourne (Invivo Co-founder) says:

Eurovision is iconic and we’re delighted to be working with the like-minded team – what better platform to launch Unity than with Eurovision’s millions of fans across Europe. Rob [Invivo’s other co-founder] and I attended the Eurovision finals a few years ago and were impressed by the passion and dedication from fans, and all the glamour and diversity from the participants! A philanthropic approach is also important to us at Invivo and there is an ongoing charitable element to Unity wines, that supports communities that are important to Invivo and the Eurovision audience. This year we will be donating a portion of Unity proceeds to the Red Cross.

The 2022 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held on 10, 12 and 14 May at the Pala Olimpico in Turin, Italy.

Source: eurovision.tv

Photo credit: eurovision.tv