OGAE Poll 2022: OGAE Norway delivers its results

by Stefano Casellini April 11, 2022 3:08 pm 37 views

Good evening Oslo! The 2022 OGAE international poll drives up North all the way to OGAE Norway. Another set of twelve points is ready to be distributed.

The international vote from Eurofans all over Europe and Australia for the 2022 OGAE international poll is underway! These are the votes from the OGAE Norway, published as always on the website of OGAE international:

  • 1 point goes to the Netherlands
  • 2 points go to Greece
  • 3 points go to Austria
  • 4 points go to Albania
  • 5 points go to Czech Republic
  • 6 points go to Moldova
  • 7 points go to France
  • 8 points go to United Kingdom
  • 10 points go to Sweden
  • and finally 12 points go to… Italy!

85 members of OGAE Norway casted their votes. Mahmood and Blanco from Italy receive twelve points again, it’s the fourth time already! They therefore stretch their lead and take Sweden with them, leaving Spain in third place already 27 points behind. Czech Republic and Moldova appear on the scoreboard with 5 and 6 points respectively! 43 fanclubs are announced to partake in this year’s international poll.

The provisional ranking (7/43)

  1. Italy71 points
  2. Sweden62 points
  3. Spain – 44 points
  4. The Netherlands – 26 points
  5. United Kingdom – 24 points
  6. France – 22 points
  7. Poland – 20 points
  8. Norway – 18 points
  9. Albania – 16 points
  10. Cyprus – 16 points
  11. Austria – 15 points
  12. Ukraine – 13 points
  13. Greece – 12 points
  14. Finland – 11 points
  15. Serbia – 10 points
  16. Estonia – 7 points  
  17. Moldova – 6 points
  18. Czech Republic – 5 points
  19. Belgium –  2 points
  20. Germany – 2 points
  21. Romania – 2 points
  22. Australia – 1 point
  23. Lithuania – 1 point

 

