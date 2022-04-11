Good evening Oslo! The 2022 OGAE international poll drives up North all the way to OGAE Norway. Another set of twelve points is ready to be distributed.

The international vote from Eurofans all over Europe and Australia for the 2022 OGAE international poll is underway! These are the votes from the OGAE Norway, published as always on the website of OGAE international:

1 point goes to the Netherlands

2 points go to Greece

3 points go to Austria

4 points go to Albania

5 points go to Czech Republic

6 points go to Moldova

7 points go to France

8 points go to United Kingdom

10 points go to Sweden

and finally 12 points go to… Italy!

85 members of OGAE Norway casted their votes. Mahmood and Blanco from Italy receive twelve points again, it’s the fourth time already! They therefore stretch their lead and take Sweden with them, leaving Spain in third place already 27 points behind. Czech Republic and Moldova appear on the scoreboard with 5 and 6 points respectively! 43 fanclubs are announced to partake in this year’s international poll.

The provisional ranking (7/43)

Italy – 71 points Sweden – 62 points Spain – 44 points The Netherlands – 26 points United Kingdom – 24 points France – 22 points Poland – 20 points Norway – 18 points Albania – 16 points Cyprus – 16 points Austria – 15 points Ukraine – 13 points

Greece – 12 points Finland – 11 points Serbia – 10 points Estonia – 7 points Moldova – 6 points Czech Republic – 5 points Belgium – 2 points Germany – 2 points Romania – 2 points Australia – 1 point Lithuania – 1 point