ESCToday is happy to collaborate with the INFE Network, for the 6th consecutive year! Οn a daily basis, our website will be bringing you the results of the INFE Poll 2022. A total of 22 participating fan clubs in Europe and beyond have voted and today the poll sees its 5th day, with the results from Romania!

Day after day, each individual fan club of the INFE (International Network of Fanclubs of Eurovision) Network will be voting for their favourite Eurovision 2022 entries within the traditional Eurovision style: 12 points for their top favourite song, 10 points for their second favourite and from 8 to 1 point for the rest countries making up their Top 10! Which entry will gather the most points this year?

This time we’ll be travelling to Romania!

Top 10 from INFE Romania

1 point goes to Austria

2 points go to Estonia

3 points go to Ukraine

4 points go to Poland

5 points go to Italy

6 points go to Sweden

7 points go to Cyprus

8 points go to The Netherlands

10 points go to Albania

12 points go to… Spain

The current full scoreboard

Spain 68 Italy 64 Sweden 64 The Netherlands 49 United Kingdom 42 Albania 35 Poland 31 Greece 25 Finland 22 Ukraine 22 Cyprus 21 Austria 20 Estonia 16 Norway 13 France 12 Australia 10 Serbia 10 Portugal 10 Azerbaijan 7 Czech Republic 7 San Marino 7 Malta 6 Romania 6 Belgium 5 Israel 3 Germany 2 Ireland 2 Croatia 1