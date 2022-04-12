Sweden: SVT confirms commentators for Eurovision 2022

SVT, the Swedish national broadcsater, has announced the names of the 2022 Eurovision Swedish commentators.

Edward Af Sillen and Linnea Henriksson will be the Swedish commentators at Eurovision 2022. Edward will be taking this role for the 11th time whilst Linnea will be debuting for the first time in this role.

For Eurovision-savvy director, screenwriter and TV profile Edward af Sillén, it will be the eleventh time as a commentator for the European Championships in music. Linnea Henriksson makes her debut in the Eurovision context but is not new to Mellovärlden. In 2020, she hosted the Melodifestivalen together with David Sundin and Lina Hedlund.

Linnea and Edward long to take on the task.

Linnea Henriksson says:

I am incredibly looking forward to experiencing Eurovision on site to both feel and like – what I otherwise always do from home. Now I get to do it in the commentator booth together with nice and sharp Edward and with the luxury that both the audience and Edward will finally hear what I say. Wow, how much fun it will be.



Edward af Sillén says:



I have known Linnea for many years and I love her humor, her warmth and her musical beating heart. Together we want to guide the viewers through the program with knowledge, laughter and enormous love for the world’s biggest and most fun music competition!

The 2022 Eurovision Song Contest live shows will be broadcast on SVT 1 and SVT PLay at 21:00 CET on 10, 12 and 14 May.

Commentators 2000-2021

2000: Christer Lundh and Pernilla Månsson

2001: Henrik Olsson

2002: Christer Björkman and Claes Åkeson

2003: Pekka Heino

2004: Pekka Heino

2005: Pekka Heino

2006: Pekka Heino

2007: Kristian Luuk and Josef Sterzenbach

2008: Kristian Luuk and Josef Sterzenbach

2009: Edward af Sillén and Shirley Clamp

2010: Edward af Sillén and Christine Meltzer

2011: Edward af Sillén and Hélène Benno

2012: Edward af Sillén and Gina Dirawi

2013: Josefine Sundström

2014: Edward af Sillén and Malin Olsson

2015: Edward af Sillén and Sanna Nielsen

2016: Lotta Bromé

2017: Edward af Sillén and Måns Zelmerlöw

2018: Edward af Sillén and Sanna Nielsen

2019: Edward af Sillén and Charlotte Perrelli

2020: The event got canceled

2021: Edward af Sillén and Christer Björkman

2022: Edward af Sillén and Linnea Henriksson

Source: SVT

Cover Photo Credit: SVT/ Janne Danielsson