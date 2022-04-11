INFE Poll 2022: here are the points from Cyprus

by Michalis Vranis April 11, 2022 5:00 pm 0 views

ESCToday is happy to collaborate with the INFE Network, for the 6th consecutive year! Οn a daily basis, our website will be bringing you the results of the INFE Poll 2022. A total of 22 participating fan clubs in Europe and beyond have voted and today the poll sees its 5th day, with the results from Cyprus!

Day after day, each individual fan club of the INFE (International Network of Fanclubs of Eurovision) Network will be voting for their favourite Eurovision 2022 entries within the traditional Eurovision style: 12 points for their top favourite song, 10 points for their second favourite and from 8 to 1 point for the rest countries making up their Top 10! Which entry will gather the most points this year?

This time we’ll be travelling to Cyprus!

Top 10 from INFE Cyprus

  • 1 point goes to Ukraine
  • 2 points go to Poland
  • 3 points go to Israel
  • 4 points go to Malta
  • 5 points go to Sweden
  • 6 points go to Romania
  • 7 points go to Albania
  • 8 points go to Italy
  • 10 points go to Greece
  • 12 points go to… Spain

 

Full scoreboard

Italy 59
Sweden 58
Spain 56
United Kingdom 42
The Netherlands 41
Poland 27
Albania 25
Greece 25
Finland 22
Austria 19
Ukraine 19
Cyprus 14
Estonia 14
Norway 13
France 12
Australia 10
Serbia 10
Portugal 10
Azerbaijan 7
Czech Republic 7
San Marino 7
Malta 6
Romania 6
Belgium 5
Israel 3
Germany 2
Ireland 2
Croatia 1

