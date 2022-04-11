ESCToday is happy to collaborate with the INFE Network, for the 6th consecutive year! Οn a daily basis, our website will be bringing you the results of the INFE Poll 2022. A total of 22 participating fan clubs in Europe and beyond have voted and today the poll sees its 5th day, with the results from Cyprus!

Day after day, each individual fan club of the INFE (International Network of Fanclubs of Eurovision) Network will be voting for their favourite Eurovision 2022 entries within the traditional Eurovision style: 12 points for their top favourite song, 10 points for their second favourite and from 8 to 1 point for the rest countries making up their Top 10! Which entry will gather the most points this year?

This time we’ll be travelling to Cyprus!

Top 10 from INFE Cyprus

1 point goes to Ukraine

2 points go to Poland

3 points go to Israel

4 points go to Malta

5 points go to Sweden

6 points go to Romania

7 points go to Albania

8 points go to Italy

10 points go to Greece

12 points go to… Spain

Full scoreboard

Italy 59 Sweden 58 Spain 56 United Kingdom 42 The Netherlands 41 Poland 27 Albania 25 Greece 25 Finland 22 Austria 19 Ukraine 19 Cyprus 14 Estonia 14 Norway 13 France 12 Australia 10 Serbia 10 Portugal 10 Azerbaijan 7 Czech Republic 7 San Marino 7 Malta 6 Romania 6 Belgium 5 Israel 3 Germany 2 Ireland 2 Croatia 1