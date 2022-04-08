Eurovision 2022: New version of ‘Te Deum’ recorded in Turin

A new version of ‘Te Deum’ has been recorded today in the heart of the 2022 Eurovision host city.

In about 3 weeks from now delegations, artists, journalists will be landing in Turin for our beloved competition. The City of Turin and the 2022 host broadcaster, RAI, are working from strength to strength to showcase an extraordinary show and event next May.

Rockin’ 1000 have recorded a special rock version of the Eurovision anthem ‘Te Deum‘ today at Turin’s iconic Piazza  San Carlo. The new version will be released on the 16th April.  A grand line up of European vocalists, drummers, bassists, and guitarists have joined forces to record this iconic version of ‘Te Deum‘.

RAI will be using this recording in order to promote the forthcoming 2022 Eurovision Song Contest.

A new version of ‘Te Deum’ was recorded today in Turin (Photo Credit: RAI)

The 2022 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held on 10, 12 and 14 May at the Pala Olimpico in Turin, Italy.

