ESCToday is happy to collaborate with the INFE Network, for the 6th consecutive year! Οn a daily basis, our website will be bringing you the results of the INFE Poll 2022. A total of 22 participating fan clubs in Europe and beyond have voted and today the poll sees its 5th day, with the results from Turkey!

Day after day, each individual fan club of the INFE (International Network of Fanclubs of Eurovision) Network will be voting for their favourite Eurovision 2022 entries within the traditional Eurovision style: 12 points for their top favourite song, 10 points for their second favourite and from 8 to 1 point for the rest countries making up their Top 10! Which entry will gather the most points this year?

This time we’ll be travelling to Turkey!

Top 10 from INFE Turkey

1 point goes to San Marino

2 points go to Australia

3 points go to Ukraine

4 points go to Poland

5 points go to The Netherlands

6 points go to Sweden

7 points go to Azerbaijan

8 points go to Albania

10 points go to Cyprus

12 points go to… Spain

The current scoreboard

Sweden 46 Spain 44 Italy 43 United Kingdom 38 The Netherlands 29 Poland 23 Albania 17 Austria 15 Greece 15 Cyprus 14 Serbia 10 Ukraine 8 Azerbaijan 7 Finland 7 France 6 Belgium 5 Estonia 5 Czech Republic 4 Portugal 3 Australia 2 Malta 2 Germany 2 San Marino 1 Norway 1 Croatia 1