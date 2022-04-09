ESCToday is happy to collaborate with the INFE Network, for the 6th consecutive year! Οn a daily basis, our website will be bringing you the results of the INFE Poll 2022. A total of 22 participating fan clubs in Europe and beyond have voted and today the poll sees its 5th day, with the results from Italy!

Day after day, each individual fan club of the INFE (International Network of Fanclubs of Eurovision) Network will be voting for their favourite Eurovision 2022 entries within the traditional Eurovision style: 12 points for their top favourite song, 10 points for their second favourite and from 8 to 1 point for the rest countries making up their Top 10! Which entry will gather the most points this year?

This time we’ll be travelling to Italy!

Top 10 from INFE Italy

1 point goes to Albania

2 points go to Poland

3 points go to Austria

4 points go to United Kingdom

5 points go to Estonia

6 points go to France

7 points go to Sweden

8 points go to Australia

10 points go to Finland

12 points go to… The Netherlands

The final scoreboard so far

Sweden 53 Spain 44 Italy 43 United Kingdom 42 The Netherlands 41 Poland 25 Albania 18 Austria 18 Finland 17 Greece 15 Cyprus 14 France 12 Estonia 10 Australia 10 Serbia 10 Ukraine 8 Azerbaijan 7 Belgium 5 Czech Republic 4 Portugal 3 Malta 2 Germany 2 San Marino 1 Norway 1 Croatia 1