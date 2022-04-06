The EBU has announced that the 20th Junior Eurovision Song Contest will be held in Yerevan, Armenia in December.

Yerevan and Armenia will be hosting the Junior Eurovision Song Contest for the second time in the history of the competition. The 2022 JESC will be held at the Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concerts Complex in Yerevan, Armenia on Sunday 11 December.

Hovhannes Movsisyan (AMPTV CEO) says:

It is an honour to host the 20th edition of the Junior Eurovision Song Contest in Yerevan – one of the most ancient and iconic cities in the world. We are excited to work together with the EBU and our partners from public service media across Europe to create an unforgettable journey for our young talents and a state of the art television show for millions of viewers all over the globe. We will spare no effort to make sure that we create magic for the young participants and viewers, and we look forward to welcoming you all to Yerevan later this year.

Martin Österdahl (JESC Executive Supervisor) says:

Armenia’s cool, classy and contemporary winning song set a new standard for Junior Eurovision, and we’ve no doubt that excellence will be reflected in the quality of show AMPTV are producing in this special anniversary year. We look forward to working with our colleagues in Armenia, and can’t wait for them to showcase the unparalleled enthusiasm and passion that we know Yerevan has for Junior Eurovision.

Malena won the 2021 JESC edition in Paris with her song ‘Qami Qami’.

Source: junioreurovision.tv

Cover Photo credit: junioreurovision.tv