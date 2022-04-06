ESCToday is happy to collaborate with the INFE Network, for the 6th consecutive year! Οn a daily basis, our website will be bringing you the results of the INFE Poll 2022. A total of 22 participating fan clubs in Europe and beyond have voted and today the poll sees its 5th day, with the results from Australia!

Day after day, each individual fan club of the INFE (International Network of Fanclubs of Eurovision) Network will be voting for their favourite Eurovision 2022 entries within the traditional Eurovision style: 12 points for their top favourite song, 10 points for their second favourite and from 8 to 1 point for the rest countries making up their Top 10! Which entry will gather the most points this year?

This time we’ll be travelling to Australia! Let’s see how the INFE fan club of the country has voted!

Top 10 from INFE Australia

1 point goes to Norway

2 points go to Czech Republic

3 points go to Austria

4 points go to France

5 points go to The Netherlands

6 points go to Poland

7 points go to Spain

8 points go to Sweden

10 points go to United Kingdom

12 points go to… Italy

Here’s the Total Scoreboard

Italy 37 Sweden 35 United Kingdom 30 Spain 20 The Netherlands 17 Austria 15 Greece 15 Serbia 10 Poland 9 Albania 7 France 5 Ukraine 5 Belgium 5 Estonia 5 Czech Republic 4 Finland 4 Portugal 3 Malta 2 Germany 2 Norway 1 Croatia 1