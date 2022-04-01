Poland: Krystian Ochman wins Wiktory Revealation of the Year Award

The 2022 Polish Eurovision hopeful, Krystian Ochman, has received a Wiktory Reveal of the Year Award in Poland.

Polish outstanding actors, musicians, athletes, journalists – and many other media personalities – were honored with Wiktory Awards in twelve categories. Polish TV viewers followed the ceremony live on TVP 1 and on the VOD streaming platform.

The 2022 Polish Eurovision represetative and winner of the 11th editon of The Voice Poland, Krystian Ochman was honoured with the Witkory Reveal Of The Year Award.

The 1994 Polish Eurovision representative, Edyta Gorniak, had the honour to hand out the award to Krystian:

I had an opportunity to work with this artist and it was a big pleasure. Krystian is incredibly humble, but extremely talented.

Krystian Ochman was the crowned the winner of the 2022 Polish national final and will defend the Polish colours at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest with his entry ‘River’.

Poland is currently 6th in the bettings to win the coveted trophy next May. Krystian will be travelling to London this weekend to attend a pre Eurovision party.

Source: TVP

Photo credit: Slawomir Kuchanski /eurovision.tv

Source: TVP

Cover Photo: eurovision.tv