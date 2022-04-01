Georgia: Circus Mircus release the official music video of ‘Lock Me In’

The 2022 Georgian Eurovision hopefuls, Circus Mircus, have released the official music video of their Eurovision entry ‘Lock Me In’



Circus Mircus will represent Georgia with ‘Lock Me In’ at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin. The band were selectedd via an internal selection by GPB in order to fly the Georgian flag in Turin. Check out the official muisc video of ‘Lock Me In‘:

Georgia in Eurovision

Georgia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2007 with Sopho Khalvashi’s Visionary dream and is yet to win the competition. The country achieved its best results in the contest in Oslo (2010) and Dusseldorf (2011) when it placed 9th in the Grand Final.

Georgia has competed 13 times in Europe’s favorite television show, the country has partaken in the event every year since their debut in 2007 with the exception of 2009 when the nation opted to stay out of the competition.

In 2021 Tornike Kipiani represented Georgia at the Eurovision Song Contest with his entry ‘You‘.

